Peanut Butter Challenge: Orange County Parks & Recreation is collecting jars of Peanut Butter

ORLANDO, Fla. — During the month of October, Orange County Parks and Recreation is teaming up with UF/IFAS Extension and Florida A&M University (FAMU) Cooperative Extension to collect unopened jars of peanut butter.

The donations go to local food pantries to help families in need.

Last year’s Peanut Butter Challenge collected 27,769 pounds of peanut butter from 44 Florida counties.

“This program grows each year through grassroots community support and simple word of mouth,” said Jennifer Bearden, agricultural agent for UF/IFAS Extension Okaloosa County and co-organizer of the Challenge this year.

“I love that we had our partners at FAMU join in the friendly competition last year. It’s such a great way to highlight not only the importance of the crop to our agriculture industry, but also the nutritional value peanuts can offer our neighbors who are food-insecure.”

See the list of Orange County locations where you can donate:

Barnett Park, 4801 W. Colonial Dr., Orlando, Fla., 32808

Capehart Park, 715 Capehart Dr., Orlando, Fla., 32822

Meadow Woods Recreation Center, 1751 Rhode Island Woods Cir ,. Orlando, Fla., 32824

Bear Creek Recreation Complex, 1600 Bear Crossing Dr., Orlando, Fla., 32812

Fort Gatlin Recreation Complex, 2009 Lake Margaret Dr., Orlando, Fla., 32806

Silver Star Recreation Center, 2801 N. Apopka-Vineland Rd., Orlando, Fla., 32818

Bithlo Park, 3501 Washington Ave., Orlando, Fla., 32820

Goldenrod Recreation Center, 4863 N. Goldenrod Rd., Winter Park, Fla., 32792

South Econ Recreation Center, 3850 S. Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando, Fla., 32829

Renaissance Senior Center at South Econ Community Park, 3800 S. Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando, Fla., 32829

Tibet-Butler Preserve (office), 8777 C.R. 535, Orlando, Fla., 32836

UF/IFAS Extension Orange County, 6021 S. Conway Rd., Orlando, Fla., 32812

West Orange Recreation Center, 309 S. West Crown Point Rd., Winter Garden, Fla., 34787

