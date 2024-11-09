Pedestrian dies after crash in Volusia County, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian has died following a crash on Saturday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 1 a.m. in Volusia County.

According to a news release, an unknown car was traveling westbound on West International Speedway Boulevard, west of Tomoka Farms Road, in the inside lane.

FHP said the pedestrian was walking from north to south and entered the westbound lane in the path of the car.

Troopers said as a result, an unknown part of the car hit the pedestrian.

FHP said that post-collision, the car feld the scene westbound on West International Speedway Boulevard.

Officials said the pedestrian was pronounced dead on-scene.

According to the news release, there is no further information on the car or the driver.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.

The crash remains under investigation.

