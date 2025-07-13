Pedestrian fatally struck by fleeing Ford F-250 on US-17

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Authorities report that a pedestrian was hit and killed by a 2005 Ford F-250 on US-17 north of Spring Garden Avenue, with the vehicle fleeing the scene.

The incident happened as the pedestrian was walking south along the east grass shoulder of US-17 when the truck swerved off the road and struck them.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and continued northbound on US-17 after the collision.

Witnesses at the scene described the vehicle, which deputies from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office later found at the registered owner’s address.

The vehicle exhibited damage consistent with a collision. The owner, who may have been driving, is cooperating with investigators.

The Florida Highway Patrol has taken the vehicle into evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group