Pedestrian killed by multiple vehicles in Volusia County hit-and-run, FHP says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by multiple vehicles on U.S. Highway 92 east of Calle Alto Vista.

The incident occurred when the pedestrian was walking north across the westbound lanes of the highway, outside a marked crosswalk.

An unknown vehicle initially struck the pedestrian with its left side mirror, causing the pedestrian to fall to the ground. Subsequently, multiple vehicles struck the pedestrian, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Following the collision, the vehicle that initially struck the pedestrian, along with other cars involved, fled the scene and continued traveling west on U.S. Highway 92.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the crash to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at *347 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and the identities of the pedestrian and vehicles involved have not yet been determined.

