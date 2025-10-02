Pedestrian killed in overnight hit-and-run crash in Orange County

ORANDE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Orange County.

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. Wednesday on East Colonial Drive at the intersection of Semoran Boulevard.

According to troopers, a vehicle struck a pedestrian walking in the left turn lane and then left the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, where they died from their injuries.

The investigation into the hit-and-run is ongoing.

Troopers are asking anyone with details about the crash to contact them.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group