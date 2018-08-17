People tied up with duct tape during home invasion, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police said they are looking for three men who stormed into a home early Friday morning.
Just after midnight, police said the men kicked in the door of a home on Raleigh Street in Metro West, near the Valencia College West Campus.
Related Headlines
Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps
The three armed men tied up the people inside the home with duct tape, then ransacked the home, stealing cell phones and a video game system, police said.
According to police, no one was injured.
Read: Man's body discovered along Little Econlockhatchee River
Police did not say if the victims and thieves knew each other. A description of the thieves has not been released.
Location of the home invasion investigation:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}