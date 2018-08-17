  • People tied up with duct tape during home invasion, Orlando police say

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police said they are looking for three men who stormed into a home early Friday morning.

    Just after midnight, police said the men kicked in the door of a home on Raleigh Street in Metro West, near the Valencia College West Campus.

    The three armed men tied up the people inside the home with duct tape, then ransacked the home, stealing cell phones and a video game system, police said.

    According to police, no one was injured.

    Police did not say if the victims and thieves knew each other. A description of the thieves has not been released.

    Location of the home invasion investigation:

