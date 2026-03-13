Peppa Pig Theme Park launches limited-time Egg Hunt experience

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Peppa Pig Theme Park is launching a limited-time “Egg Hunt with Peppa” experience designed for preschoolers beginning March 21.

The event will run on select weekends through April 5 and features small-group activities throughout the park.

The seasonal offering is timed to coincide with spring break and Easter activities.

Families can participate in a small-group egg hunt and character meet-and-greet for a $10 add-on fee in addition to regular park admission.

The event is scheduled for March 21-22, March 28-29 and April 4-5. Sessions are offered twice daily during these event days, with start times at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The program also features a meet-and-greet opportunity where families can take photos with Pig and her family.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group