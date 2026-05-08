Peppa Pig Theme Park launches new ‘Pig Family Travel Adventure’ event

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Peppa Pig Theme Park is hosting its new “Pig Family Travel Adventure” event in Winter Haven.

The limited-time event runs on select dates from May 23 through June 28, offering interactive activities designed for preschoolers and their families.

The event invites families to join Pig and her family on their first holiday as a family of five, transforming the park into a globe-trotting journey for little ones.

At the core of the experience, guests receive a “Pig Family Travel Adventure” Passport that guides them through a park-wide journey.

Families complete interactive challenges, explore new environments and collect stamps as they visit each destination.

This encourages creativity, imagination and shared family moments. Guests who complete all activities receive a special-edition pop badge, while supplies last.

Families will travel the globe through various themed activity zones, each designed to spark hands-on play and imagination. In the Australia zone, guests can discover a coral reef and count sea animals. The China zone features giant foam blocks for recreating the Great Wall of China.

In the France zone, families can create a family portrait to display alongside Peppa and her family. The South Pole zone allows children to dress Pig and her family for icy weather with winter gear.

Guests can work together in the USA zone to complete a puzzle inspired by iconic American landscapes.

Beyond the activity zones, families can participate in a park-wide scavenger hunt to help the Pig family pack for their trip. Guests can also take a photo aboard Miss Rabbit’s airplane and meet the Pig family throughout the day.

The “Pig Family Travel Adventure” is included with regular park admission.

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