Person critically injured in shooting at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. — A person was critically injured Monday afternoon in a shooting at an apartment complex near The Mall at Millenia, the Orlando Police Department said.
Police said they were called at about 4 p.m. to The Villages on Millenia apartments on Millenia Boulevard, where they discovered a person with a gunshot wound.
The person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Orlando police or Crimeline at 800-423-3477.
