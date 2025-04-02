MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters in Marion County said a person was hurt in an overnight house fire.

Officials said the fire started around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of SE 145th Street.

When crews arrived, they found that around half of the structure and two other trailers were on fire.

Photos: Person hurt as overnight fire destroys Marion County home

Several fire station crews from around Marion County were called in to help battle the blaze.

The fire was under control around 12:10 a.m., but the home still suffered major damage.

A person at the home was hurt during the fire and their hand was burned.

Thankfully, no firefighters were injured.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

