Phones used to steal rides from ride-share service users at OIA, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating after they said hackers got into the Uber and Lyft networks at Orlando International Airport and were able to steal rides from legitimate ride-share drivers.
Officials with the Orlando Police Department said nine cellphones used to steal the rides were later disposed of in the bushes at the ride-sharing lot.
Uber and Lyft drivers who depend on steady traffic at OIA to pay their bills said they aren't happy the hackers were able to steal their potential customers.
"It's sad -- people trying to take advantage of you," said one driver.
Officials have not yet revealed how they were able to breach the systems of Uber and Lyft other than saying they used cellphones.
OPD said U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents went to the lot to investigate, but said the incident is not an immigration case.
Lyft told Channel 9 in a statement that is has no reason to believe the hacking happened, but that they were ready to assist the airport and law enforcement if needed.
