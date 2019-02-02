0 Piano teacher out on bond after accusations he touched one of his students

ORLANDO, Fla. - A local piano teacher is accused of inappropriately touching one of his students at his Orange County home.

Laurent Boukobza, 51, is now out of jail on bond, but deputies said their investigation is still ongoing.

According to an incident report, Boukobza has denied the allegations.

He was born in France and court documents show he doesn't have a criminal history in Orange County.

Deputies received word of the alleged incident in August 2018, according to an incident report.

The teenage victim told her family she'd wanted to stop taking classes after Boukobza had touched her inappropriately during lessons in his home in December 2017.

During that time, the alleged victim told deputies she had an issue with relaxing while playing the piano.

She claims Boukobza would hold his arms around her, over her clothes, to help her relax.

As time went on, she claims things escalated and said the suspect would lift up her shirt and grab her breast and stomach.

Boukobza faced a judge Wednesday and his lawyer asked to reduce his $75,000 bond, but that request was denied.

Boukobza is scheduled to be back in court later this month.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it doesn't have any more information on other victims.

