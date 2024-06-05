Pickleball concept backed by NFL stars sets Orlando opening timeline

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Crush Yard, the growing pickleball concept backed by high-profile investors including musician Wyclef Jean and a trio of former NFL stars, has revealed the timeline for when its Orlando location will open.

Executives for the concept said it will open in the fourth quarter this year in Kissimmee’s Formosa Gardens Village shopping center.

Updated details for Crush Yard show it will have 10 indoor pickleball courts, a gourmet restaurant and full bar, in addition to private event spaces and an arcade. The facility will have a focus on technology, including app-driven food and beverage purchasing, court reservations and registration for classes and tournaments — in addition to self-pour “Beer Islands” featuring several beers on tap.

