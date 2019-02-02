  • JUST IN: Pilot dies after glider crash in Marion County, deputies say

    By: James Tutten

    MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A man has died after an ultralight glider crashed at an airport in Marion County on Saturday afternoon, according to investigators.

    Deputies said the aircraft crash occurred around 4:26 p.m. at the Jumbolair Airport on West Anthony Road.

    The 56-year-old man died on the scene, deputies said.

    Deputies said the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have been notified of the crash and will be investigating.

