JUST IN: Pilot dies after glider crash in Marion County, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A man has died after an ultralight glider crashed at an airport in Marion County on Saturday afternoon, according to investigators.
Deputies said the aircraft crash occurred around 4:26 p.m. at the Jumbolair Airport on West Anthony Road.
The 56-year-old man died on the scene, deputies said.
Deputies said the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have been notified of the crash and will be investigating.
