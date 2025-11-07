Pilot makes emergency landing on SR 407 in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — It’s not something you see every day — a small plane parked along the shoulder of a major roadway. But that’s exactly what drivers witnessed along State Road 407 in Titusville today.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 67-year-old pilot from Merritt Island reported an engine failure shortly after taking off from Space Coast Regional Airport.

He was headed to Lakeland. But with no chance to turn back, he was forced to make an emergency landing on the shoulder of the roadway.

The aircraft, a Comp Air 6.2 capable of carrying six to eight people.

However, the pilot was the only person aboard and was not injured.

The FAA responded to the scene before the plane was towed away.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group