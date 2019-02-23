  • BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash reported near Winter Haven Regional Airport in Polk County, deputies say

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A plane has crash near the Winter Haven Regional Airport on Saturday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

    Deputies said the crash occurred near 21th Street Northwest, which runs along the east side of the airport.  

    Related Headlines

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Deputies could not confirm if there are any deaths associated with this crash.

    This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is released by deputies.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories