BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash reported near Winter Haven Regional Airport in Polk County, deputies say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A plane has crash near the Winter Haven Regional Airport on Saturday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the crash occurred near 21th Street Northwest, which runs along the east side of the airport.
Deputies could not confirm if there are any deaths associated with this crash.
This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is released by deputies.
#breaking We’re on the scene of a single plane crash in Winter Haven just off of 21st Street NW. Any responding media is asked to stage at the Winter Haven airport. We will have further updates soon via Media Alert.— Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) February 23, 2019
