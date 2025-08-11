Plane crashes and flips into water near Ponce Inlet

PONCE INLET, Fla. — A banner plane crashed near Ponce Inlet last hour, prompting a response from Ponce Inlet Fire Rescue, U.S. Coast Guard, and Volusia County Beach Patrol.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. A Ponce Inlet Fire Rescue firefighter, already on the scene with his boat, helped facilitate a quick response, enabling the crew to reach the plane’s occupants rapidly.

Multiple agencies participated in providing a coordinated response to the crash. The operation involved the U.S. Coast Guard and Volusia County Beach Patrol.

