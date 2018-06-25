  • Plane goes off runway into ditch at Orlando Executive Airport, firefighters say

    By: Kevin Williams

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A plane carrying four people ran off the runway into a ditch at Orlando Executive Airport after losing power, according to the Orlando Fire Department. 

    Aerial video shows the aircraft down an embankment Monday morning.

    Firefighters said none of the four people on board the Cessna 340 were injured. 

    According to FlightAware.com, the flight was scheduled to take off at 8 a.m. heading for Winston-Salem, NC.

    FAA records show the plane is owned by Little Dreams Aviation, LLC, which is based in Michigan.

    Channel 9 has reached out to the airport, the FAA and NTSB for more information.

