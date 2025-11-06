Local

Plane makes emergency landing on Brevard County road

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Emergency plane landing on State Road 407 (Source: WFTV)
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Titusville Police Department is investigating a single-engine plane emergency landing that occurred on Thursday afternoon.

According to TPD, the pilot was having engine trouble and made an emergency landing on SR 407 one mile west of I-95.

The pilot landed the plane safely and is unharmed.

Traffic in the surrounding area is currently being rerouted.

