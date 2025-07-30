Plane hits car during emergency landing on road in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A small aircraft made an emergency landing Wednesday in Osceola County.

Officials said the plane landed on South Orange Blossom Trail near Ham Brown Road.

Two people were aboard the plane at the time.

The plane took off from the Kissimmee Gateway Airport at 11:23 a.m. and landed on the road soon after.

Osceola County deputies said the plane struck a Honda as it landed.

Officials said both people on the plane were not injured.

Crews are working to secure the area, and the FAA has been called to investigate the cause of the emergency landing.

