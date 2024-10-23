ORLANDO, Fla. — The pleasant weather pattern rolls on in Central Florida.

Are area will be partly cloudy and breezy on Wednesday with low rain chances.

A chance for scattered showers will be mainly on our coast.

Rain chances will be even lower for the rest of the week.

Highs will be in the mid-80s, and lows will be in the upper 60s through the weekend.

Seas and surf will remain hazardous with a high risk of rip currents.

