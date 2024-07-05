Police: 84-year-old woman hit by car in Port Orange

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — An 84-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon, the Port Orange Police Department said.

Law enforcement was called to a Publix on 1660 Taylor Road around 2:16 p.m. for a vehicle and a pedestrian crash.

Police said the pedestrian, Marguerite Cuomo, was taken to Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach.

According to a news release, Cuomo is currently in critical condition.

Read: Port Orange officer hit by suspect in stolen vehicle, police say

Port Orange police said the driver is cooperating with the investigation, and no criminal charges are pending.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

If you have any additional information on the crash, call Port Orange Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigator Garay at 386-506-5838.

See a map of the location below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group