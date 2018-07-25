  • Police: Arrest made in fatal shooting at Windsor Cove apartment complex

    By: Chip Skambis , Kelly Healey

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Police arrested a man they say allegedly shot and killed another man at an Orlando apartment complex last week, police said.

    Hyginino Atwell, 23, is facing a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm for allegedly shooting and killing William Graham, 26, at the Windsor Cove apartments on Mercy Drive at about 4 a.m. last Wednesday, police said. 

    The 911 caller told police they saw the man lying on the ground and they heard gunshots.

    Residents told Channel 9 that Graham was a father.

    A worker at the complex told Channel 9 there are no surveillance cameras on the property, despite a sign saying otherwise.

    Police did not say if anyone received the $5,000 reward for information in the case. 

    The Windsor Cove apartment complex has had its share of troubles:

    In 2015, a music video on YouTube surfaced featuring teens and young adults holding guns and drugs.

    Sources said the video was shot at the complex. The video has since been removed from the website.

     

