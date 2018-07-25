0 Police: Arrest made in fatal shooting at Windsor Cove apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police arrested a man they say allegedly shot and killed another man at an Orlando apartment complex last week, police said.

Hyginino Atwell, 23, is facing a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm for allegedly shooting and killing William Graham, 26, at the Windsor Cove apartments on Mercy Drive at about 4 a.m. last Wednesday, police said.

The 911 caller told police they saw the man lying on the ground and they heard gunshots.

Residents told Channel 9 that Graham was a father.

A worker at the complex told Channel 9 there are no surveillance cameras on the property, despite a sign saying otherwise.

Police did not say if anyone received the $5,000 reward for information in the case.

ARRESTED: Hyginino Atwell, 23, on charges of second degree murder with a firearm for the July 18 shooting death of 26-year-old William Graham Jr. on Mercy Drive. pic.twitter.com/BbG93qdD6z — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) July 25, 2018

The Windsor Cove apartment complex has had its share of troubles:

In 2015, a music video on YouTube surfaced featuring teens and young adults holding guns and drugs.

Sources said the video was shot at the complex. The video has since been removed from the website.

Police have placed a Crimeline sign asking for tips at Windsor Cove Apartments following a Homicide investigation pic.twitter.com/vWAGugGMoP — Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) July 18, 2018

This morning, I’m following a Homicide investigation at troubled Orlando complex. Coming up, what police say an eyewitness told them. pic.twitter.com/vvHBHCUdzD — Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) July 18, 2018

