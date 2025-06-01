Double vehicle collision leads to deadly hit-and-run incident

OSCEOLA, Fla. — According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a person was crossing Osceola Parkway when they were hit by two vehicles, resulting in their death.

Just moments later, a second vehicle hit them again. You can see the location of the accident on the map below.

According to the report from the troopers, the person who was hit was walking and crossed into the Eastbound lanes of Osceola Parkway, putting themselves in the direct path of the first vehicle.

After the first vehicle hit, the person was pushed partially into an adjacent lane just before being hit by a second vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, where they passed away.

Authorities say the first driver remained at the scene, but they’re now looking for the second driver.

