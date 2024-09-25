Police arrest man accused of molesting child in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Winter Park Police Department said an Orange County man was arrested for lewd and lascivious molestation.

David Ogden is named after his dad, who is the chief of the Windermere Police Department.

During Ogden’s first appearance, a judge ruled he will remain locked up without bond.

The 38-year-old was arrested by Winter Park Police.

The police department said they got a call from Ogden’s neighbor, who was at work, claiming she could see Ogden lurking around her apartment on video surveillance.

Investigators said Ogden was gone by the time police and the neighbor got there.

According to the arrest report, Ogden broke into his neighbor’s apartment and went straight to her daughter’s bedroom.

Ogden is accused of touching the two girls and himself while the girls slept.

The arrest report said he used his cellphone to record himself committing the crime.

Windermere Police Chief David A. Ogden sent to Channel 9 the following statement:

“I am disheartened, shocked, and crushed by the recent news of a family member’s arrest. As difficult as this is, I believe in the importance of allowing the legal process to unfold and in the principles of accountability and justice. I fully support the investigation and trust that the truth will come to light through due process.

Ogden is facing charges of resisting arrest, burglary, and two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.

He was facing three counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition, but those charges were dropped.

