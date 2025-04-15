Police arrest man who crashed into golf cart and fled in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach Police Department has released information on a hit-and-run crash involving a golf cart that occurred Monday around 5:45 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene, and witnesses reported that the driver of the vehicle had fled on foot with a visible forehead injury.

Just a short time later, officers were able to locate the driver hiding behind a residence on Granada Street.

Officials identified the driver as 23-year-old Steven Sedillo who was promptly placed under arrest on multiple charges.

Sedilla was located with two open containers and multiple bottle caps in his pockets.





