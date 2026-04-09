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Police arrest teen who brought a loaded firearm to school in Orlando

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Orlando Police Department Logo of the Orlando Police Department on a patrol car. (Nick Papantonis)
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday afternoon after bringing a loaded firearm to Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando.

The Orlando POlice Department School Resource Officer was notified that a student was on campus with a firearm.

When officers approached the teen, he attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended.

A loaded 9mm handgun was found in the student’s backpack.

The student was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm by a minor, and resisting arrest without violence.

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Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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