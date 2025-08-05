Police avert disaster by saving driver stuck on train tracks

COCOA, Fla. — Patrol officers saved an elderly man who accidentally drove onto the railroad tracks at SR-520 and U.S. 1 just as two trains were approaching from opposite directions.

The incident took place around 10 p.m. on Thursday when officers arrived at the intersection and saw the driver trying to move his car away from the tracks. Communications officers then contacted Florida East Coast Railway to slow or stop the approaching trains.

Officers successfully protected the elderly driver by keeping him away from the tracks and his vehicle. Two approaching trains from opposite directions were halted just before the intersection.

After securing the scene, a wrecker was summoned to clear the vehicle from the tracks. The whole operation lasted about an hour, and then train services resumed without any issues.

Because of the severity of the situation, officers issued citations to the driver for an improper turn that caused the vehicle to get stuck on the tracks.

