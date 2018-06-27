Police: DNA evidence leads to arrest in New Smyrna Beach cold case murder

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Detectives in New Smyrna Beach said they have solved a 28-year-old cold case, the oldest in the department’s history.
Investigators said advances in DNA evidence allowed them to link Lynn Young to the murder and rape of Whitney Gunn in 1990.
Young allegedly raped and beat Gunn inside her home on Live Oak Avenue, detectives said.
Gunn managed to call 911, but died three days later at the hospital.
Last summer, investigators resubmitted evidence from the crime to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement that connected Young to the case, police said.
Officers said Gunn’s family was told earlier this week about the indictment and was relieved to hear the news.
“The biggest question is why,” said New Smyrna Beach Police Chief Mike Coffin.
Young was 17 at the time of the murder and living in the New Smyrna Beach area, officers said.
