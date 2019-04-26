Police: DNA evidence leads to arrest of suspected serial rapist in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - DNA evidence led to the arrest of a serial rapist in Daytona Beach, according to police.
Officers said the man is accused in three cases of rape in Daytona Beach and one in Holly Hill over the last year.
Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri is set to give more information on the arrest during a press conference at 4 p.m.
