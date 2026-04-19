Police find missing teen from Holly Hill

Update:

HOLLY HILL, Fla. — Holly Hill Police Department gave a positive update regarding the search for 15-year-old Armauni Mitchell, who was reported missing on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

Authorities confirmed she has been found safe and thanked the community for their help in her safe return.

Original Story:

The Holy Hill Police Department is in search of a missing 15-year-old.

Armauni Mitchell was last seen in the area of the 1000 block of 15th Street.

Armauni was last seen wearing a red, green, and yellow floral jacket with black jeans.

She also has her hair in braids tied back into a bun.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call HHPD.

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