Police: Fugitive in attempted manslaughter case arrested

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A 19-year-old man has been arrested Friday in Mount Dora by the U.S. Marshals Service on a warrant for charges including attempted manslaughter, according to police.

JaQuan Turner had an outstanding warrant for charges from August 2023.

The charges included two counts of attempted manslaughter with a firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a delinquent, according to a release.

He was booked into Lake County jail, where his bond was set at $80,000

