Police identify man connected to Orlando double homicide

ORLANDO, Fla. — A forty-seven-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a double homicide that occurred on November 27 in Orange County.

Homicide detectives obtained a warrant for Christian Vargas Pagan, charging him with First Degree Murder. He was arrested and is now held at the Orange County Jail.

The shooting occurred on Cedar Bend Circle, where a man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s were fatally shot. The man was declared dead at the scene, while the woman died from her injuries at a nearby hospital.

Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4:20 p.m.

