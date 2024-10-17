Police investigate phone threat at Edgewater High School, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Update:
Orlando Police Department said Edgewater High School is clear.
Previous story:
The Orlando Police Department said there was an “unsubstantiated phone threat” at Edgewater High School on Thursday.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Police said there is no danger to the students or staff.
OPD will provide updates as it becomes available.
Read: WATCH: SUV slams into Kissimmee-area home, causes major damage
An Orange County Public Schools spokesperson emailed the following statement:
Families of Edgewater High School were notified that the campus was placed on a secure due to police activity in the area. All students and staff are safe, but this will cause a delay in dismissal.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and watch Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group