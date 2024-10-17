Police investigate phone threat at Edgewater High School, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Update:

Orlando Police Department said Edgewater High School is clear.

Previous story:

The Orlando Police Department said there was an “unsubstantiated phone threat” at Edgewater High School on Thursday.

Police said there is no danger to the students or staff.

OPD will provide updates as it becomes available.

An Orange County Public Schools spokesperson emailed the following statement:

Families of Edgewater High School were notified that the campus was placed on a secure due to police activity in the area. All students and staff are safe, but this will cause a delay in dismissal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and watch Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m.

