Police: Lakeland commissioner fatally shoots someone at military surplus store

LAKELAND, Fla. - A Lakeland city commissioner fatally shot someone Wednesday afternoon at a military surplus store where he also works, the Lakeland Police Department said.
Police were called at about 2:30 p.m. to the Vets Army Navy Surplus store on North Florida Avenue near Bartow Road after Lakeland City Commissioner Michael Dunn fatally shot someone unaffiliated with the store after a disturbance in the store, said Gary Gross, a police spokesman.
Investigators discovered a body lying outside the front door of the store, Gross said.
Three employees, including Dunn, were in the store at the time of the shooting, police said.
Dunn was uninjured.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
#Shooting at 819 N FL Ave / Vets Army Navy Surplus. One person desceased. Scene secure. FL Ave open to traffic. pic.twitter.com/OGl1Qc50JP— LakelandPD (@LakelandPD) October 3, 2018
