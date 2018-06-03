Police: Man critically injured in stabbing outside DeLand laundromat

DELAND, Fla. - A person is in custody after a stabbing in a DeLand laundromat parking lot, police said.
The fight broke out in the parking lot of Boulevard Laundry at 1341 N. Woodland Blvd. around 1:30 p.m., according to police.
A man was critically injured during the melee, police said.
Police are investigating the stabbing.
Police did not identify the suspect or say what charges the suspect would face.
No further details are available.
