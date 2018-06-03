  • FHP: Apopka motorcyclist killed in early-morning I-4 crash

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A 50-year-old motorcyclist is dead after he wiped out on I-4 near the Disney Springs exit early Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. 

    The Apopka motorcyclist, who troopers did not identify, was driving east on I-4 after getting on at State Road 536 around 4 a.m. when he lost control of the motorcycle, troopers said. 

    The motorcycle flipped over and threw the man off, according to the crash report. 

    He was taken to Celebration Hospital, where he later died, troopers said. 

    Troopers were unable to determine if he was wearing a helmet, the crash report states. 

    According to the crash report, a blood-alcohol test on the driver is pending. 

