FHP: Apopka motorcyclist killed in early-morning I-4 crash

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 50-year-old motorcyclist is dead after he wiped out on I-4 near the Disney Springs exit early Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The Apopka motorcyclist, who troopers did not identify, was driving east on I-4 after getting on at State Road 536 around 4 a.m. when he lost control of the motorcycle, troopers said.
Related Headlines
Read: State Road 434 closed in both directions in Oviedo
The motorcycle flipped over and threw the man off, according to the crash report.
He was taken to Celebration Hospital, where he later died, troopers said.
Read: Fiery crash kills driver in Orange County, officials say
Troopers were unable to determine if he was wearing a helmet, the crash report states.
According to the crash report, a blood-alcohol test on the driver is pending.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}