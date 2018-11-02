Police: Man surrenders after 6-hour standoff at Maitland hotel

MAITLAND, Fla. - A floor of a Maitland hotel was evacuated this morning after a man inside one of the rooms threatened to harm himself and law enforcement, according to Maitland police.
Louis Grindle, with the Maitland Police Department, said police received a call about a person needing medical attention at Homewood Suites by Hilton Orlando-Maitland on South Hall Lane, and that’s when the suspect started making threats that if law enforcement tried to contact him, he would harm them.
Police said the stand lasted six hours before the man surrendered. Grindle said when they entered the man’s room, the window was broken and had blood on it.
Police said no one else was in the room and no one else was hurt. Investigators are still searching the room to see if the man had any weapons.
The suspect was transported to a local hospital. Police said charges against him are pending.
