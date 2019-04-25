Police: Man who crashed into mother, daughter after robbing Winter Park chiropractor arrested

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A man who crashed into a vehicle while fleeing police after a robbery earlier this month was arrested Thursday in Seminole County, the Winter Park Police Department said.
Shortly before 3 p.m. April 9, Andrake Deon Bryant Jr. robbed a chiropractor on South Orlando Avenue in Winter Park and fled in a vehicle, police said.
Investigators said they tried to stop Bryant as he drove away in the vehicle, which had been stolen from Seminole County.
Police said Bryant fled on North Lakemont Avenue before crashing into another vehicle behind the Walmart store on State Road 436 in Casselberry.
Kim Lovre, 52, and Leia Lovre, 16, were taken to a hospital in critical condition, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Leia suffered a pelvic fracture, a fractured vertebra in her neck and fractured ribs. Kim suffered injuries to her ribs and bruised lungs.
Police said they searched for Bryant, who had run away, but they were unable to find him.
"Bryant was out on bond for felony charges from Seminole County at the time of the incident," Winter Park Police Lt. John Montgomery said in a news release. "Additionally, he was on felony probation out of Seminole County at the time."
Police said an arrest warrant was issued April 17.
Bryant was booked into the Seminole County Jail on the following charges: burglary, robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, grand theft, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and fleeing and eluding.
As of Thursday afternoon, more than $49,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe account to pay for Kim Lovre and Leia Lovre's medical expenses. Click here for more details.
