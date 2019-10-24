Police: Man who tried to kidnap, kiss girl in Orlando lured her with Minnie Mouse keychain, $3

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man in his 50s tried to kidnap an 11-year-old girl Sunday evening, the Orlando Police Department said.
Police said the man approached the girl at about 6 p.m. on Raper Dairy Road near Curry Ford Road, offered her a Minnie Mouse keychain and $3 and grabbed her arm when she reached out for the items.
Investigators said the man asked her about her school schedule and how she travels to and from school.
They said he also asked her for a kiss, and he told her to not tell her parents about the incident.
Investigators said she immediately told her parents, who called 911.
Police said the man was driving a white SUV, possibly an Isuzu.
Investigators said they have increased patrols in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crimeline at 407-423-8477.
