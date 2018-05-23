  • Police: Mom owned gun that teen son used to shoot two children

    By: Kevin Williams , Deanna Allbrittin , Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    A mother is under arrest after Palm Bay police say her 13-year-old son shot two children.

    Investigators believe Brenda Maldonado, 33, owned the gun that her son used to shoot two children Saturday night on Rila Street Southeast in Palm Bay. Detectives said Maldonado did not take proper measures to secure the weapon.

    Related Headlines

    Read: 13-year-old arrested for shooting two children

    Detectives charged Maldonado with culpable negligence and unsafe storage of a firearm. 

    Her son, whom police have not identified, was arrested a short time after the shooting. Palm Bay police told Channel 9 Saturday he will be charged with attempted murder, occupied burglary and possession of a firearm under 21.

    Read: Parents concerned about risky drivers at Palm Bay bus stop

    The juvenile victims, whom police also did not identify, are expected to survive their injuries. 

    Maldonado is in the Brevard County Jail on $55,000 bond.

    <<Download the free WFTV news and weather apps>>

     

     

     

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Mom owned gun that teen son used to shoot two children

  • Headline Goes Here

    You could actually see the sun today; but drenching rain expected for…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dean, 1st-grade teacher suspended after principal finds them in dark…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Walt Disney World takes Lost and Found online

  • Headline Goes Here

    Best places to get married in Orlando