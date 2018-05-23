Police: Mom owned gun that teen son used to shoot two children

A mother is under arrest after Palm Bay police say her 13-year-old son shot two children.
Investigators believe Brenda Maldonado, 33, owned the gun that her son used to shoot two children Saturday night on Rila Street Southeast in Palm Bay. Detectives said Maldonado did not take proper measures to secure the weapon.
Detectives charged Maldonado with culpable negligence and unsafe storage of a firearm.
Her son, whom police have not identified, was arrested a short time after the shooting. Palm Bay police told Channel 9 Saturday he will be charged with attempted murder, occupied burglary and possession of a firearm under 21.
The juvenile victims, whom police also did not identify, are expected to survive their injuries.
Maldonado is in the Brevard County Jail on $55,000 bond.
The @PalmBayPD official couldn't confirm the ages of the people involved. He and a neighbor I just spoke with say this is a quiet neighborhood and it's unusual for a shooting to happen here.— Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) May 20, 2018
