Police: New York man touches woman sleeping in UCF dorm

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An 18-year-old New York man was arrested Tuesday after he recorded a Snapchat video of him touching a sleeping woman at a University of Central Florida dormitory, the UCF Police Department said.
Investigators said Anthony Seminario and two other men from New York were visiting a friend at the Neptune Community when Seminario assaulted the student's roommate.
Police said he sent the victim video of him touching her. They said the victim told them she does not know him personally.
Seminario was charged with burglary, video voyeurism and dissemination of video voyeurism. He is being held at the Orange County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bail.
