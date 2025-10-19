Police officer injured in Volusia County crash after driver runs red light

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department confirmed that an officer was injured in a crash after a Chevrolet Silverado ran a red light at the intersection of N Halifax Ave and Seabreeze Blvd on Friday.

The incident happened when a 59-year-old Daytona Beach man driving a Chevrolet Silverado collided with a police vehicle at N Halifax Ave and Seabreeze Blvd.

The Florida Highway Patrol is carrying out an independent investigation into the crash. The Daytona Beach Police Department has confirmed that the officer involved suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized for treatment.

The crash caused a roadblock at the intersection, but no further details are available about the officer’s condition or charges against the Silverado driver.

Stay tuned to Channel 9 for this developing story, and we will keep updating as new details come out from the FHP investigation.

