0 Police: Oviedo man who drank, took Ambien crashes Porsche into 18 vehicles

OVIEDO, Fla. - A 42-year-old Oviedo man is facing nearly two dozen charges, including driving under the influence, after police said he smashed his car into 18 other vehicles at his apartment complex.

Police said Brendon Spalding crashed his white Porsche into the vehicles shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday on East Broadway Street near the Oviedo on the Park development.

"I'm still waiting on a tow truck," victim Bobby Curry said. "My wheels -- it looks like it's embedded in a little bit. Both sides of my vehicle have damage."

Investigators said Spalding didn't stop until a neighbor got into a car and used it to block Spalding. They said at first, Spalding denied driving the car.

Spalding apologized for the crashes and told Channel 9 that he doesn't remember what happened after having several drinks at a nearby bar, coming home and taking an Ambien.

"It's ridiculous. It's just careless," Curry said. "I'm already $800 out of pocket today."

Curry said he is footing the bill for his deductible and a loaner and doesn't know how much Spalding's insurer will cover.

In addition to the DUI charge, Spalding was charged with 18 counts of hit-and-run and for having an Ambien in his pocket when he was booked into jail.

Spalding was released from jail on bail Monday.

On @WFTV at 11 “I’m already 800 dollars out of pocket today,” People whose cars were damaged say they’re stuck with footing bills for deductibles & loaner cars while they wait to hear what insurance company of driver who hit them will cover. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/QDD6o54WxZ — Angela Jacobs WFTV (@AngelaJacobsTV) September 11, 2018

On @WFTV Oviedo man facing nearly 2 dozen charges including DUI after @OviedoPD says he plowed his Porsche into 18 parked cars at his apartment complex. Pic Source: SemCo Jail #WFTV pic.twitter.com/TfXe7GqVOf — Angela Jacobs WFTV (@AngelaJacobsTV) September 11, 2018

