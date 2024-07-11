Police: Palm Bay man caught on video fatally shooting his father

PALM BAY, Fla. — A Palm Bay man was arrested Tuesday, accused of shooting and killing his own father.

Shortly after midnight on July 3, Palm Bay police officers responded to a 911 call from a home on Danbury St.

According to police, the man on the phone told the dispatcher he had shot his father.

Responding officers arrived and immediately detained the 911 caller, identified as 23-year-old Brandon Cain.

Police found the victim, 52-year-old Daniel Cain, already dead on the sidewalk outside the home.

According to the police department, Brandon Cain complained of chest pain and was taken to Palm Bay Hospital. During an initial interview at the hospital, police say Cain admitted to shooting the victim, his biological father, but claimed he did it in self-defense.

Police say they later reviewed video footage showing the entire shooting from multiple angles. In it, Daniel can be seen sitting alone outside the home next to a pickup truck when Brandon walks out.

According to the police department, Brandon can be seen stepping out of the front door with a gun already in hand, hidden behind his back.

Investigators say there was an exchange of words between Brandon and Daniel that couldhn’t be heard due to lack of audio on the cameras.

The video then shows Brandon walking towards Daniel, keeping the gun hidden behind him, until Daniel stands up and stumbles.

Police say Brandon is then seen raising the gun and firing multiple rounds into his father, who then falls to the ground.

Palm Bay man caught on video fatally shooting his father, police say Brandon Cain, 23, charged with first-degree premeditated murder for the July 3 shooting death of his father, 52-year-old Daniel Cain.

According to police, Daniel doesn’t appear to move as he lays on the ground. However, Brandon can be seen raising the gun again and firing more rounds towards his father from approximately three feet away. Police say Brandon then goes back into the home without ever checking on his father.

During a second interview at the police department, investigators say Cain again tried to claim he shot his father in self-defense because he moved towards him aggressively.

That’s when police say they showed Cain the video of him shooting his father, at which point Cain claimed he didn’t remember the incident unfolding that way.

Cain was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree premeditated murder, discharging a firearm in public, and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

He’s being held in the Brevard County jail on no bond.

