Man reported missing in Sanford found safe, police say

SANFORD, Fla. — A search for a missing man has been called off after he was found Monday morning.

8:20 a.m. update:

Sanford police said Gary Lanoue had been found and was safe.

Police thanked everyone who helped to locate him.

Original report:

Police in Sanford are seeking public assistance in locating a missing man.

Officials said Gary Lanoue went missing after leaving an assisted living facility on Sunday.

Lanoue, who is considered endangered due to a mental health diagnosis, walked away from the Sanford Manor Assisted Living Facility.

The Sanford Police Department is urging anyone with information on Lanoue’s whereabouts to contact them immediately.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group