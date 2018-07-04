0 Police search for man who barged into women's apartment, raped at knifepoint, forced them to ATM

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Casselberry Police have released a sketch of the man they believe barged into a Casselberry apartment with a knife Saturday evening and raped a 24-year-old woman before kidnapping her and another 24-year-old woman, the Casselberry Police Department said.

The man was described as being white with tan skin; curly, light-colored, shoulder-length hair; and some facial hair. He has a skinny to average build and stands about 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall, investigators said.

He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a blue long-sleeved shirt and green shorts. He wasn't wearing shoes and appeared unkempt, so he could be homeless, Nas said.

Police did not name the suspect. Investigators said they have asked neighboring businesses to review surveillance footage to see if the man was recorded.

At about 8 p.m. Saturday, the women opened the door for who they thought was a deliveryman at the Stonecastle apartments near Semoran Boulevard and Howell Branch Road, Casselberry police Cmdr. William Nas said.

"The suspect sexually battered one of the victims and then kidnapped both victims by forcing them into a vehicle owned by one of the victims," Nas said. "The suspect then drove the victims to a Publix in Maitland, where he ordered one to get money out of the ATM."

One of the victims asked a Publix employee to call 911, and Maitland police officers met up with the women, but the man had already driven away in the stolen car, which hasn't been found, Nas said.

Police said Tuesday that the stolen car, a silver 2006 Toyota Matrix, was found abandoned in a parking lot near North Orlando Avenue and Versailles Drive. The car was towed to be processed for evidence.

"Most of the parking spaces are assigned, and that was one of our spaces, and it didn't belong to any of our staff," said a woman who found the car and who asked to not be identified. "Something just told me ... take a closer look at that car, (because) it's out of place -- doesn't belong here."

The victims, who are friends, said they noticed the man watch them unload things from a car before he knocked on the front door, Casselberry police Chief Larry Krantz said.

"He saw two young women he felt like he could victimize and prey upon. And (he) went to their door, knocked and then forced his way in at knifepoint," he said. "He is dangerous. We need to locate him and put him in jail."

In April 2013, a man broke through a window of an apartment at the same complex and raped a 17-year-old girl who was home with her 10-year-old sister, police said. An arrest was made in that case.

Saturday's incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to email Casselberry police Detective Erin Willis at ewillis@casselberry.org or to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477.

Please contact the Casselberry Police Department if you have any information regarding this case. pic.twitter.com/DlRdMZuwVC — CasselberryPolice (@Casselberry_PD) July 2, 2018

UPDATE - Reference the Armed Home Invasion & Sexual Battery pic.twitter.com/2OdoziLxP4 — CasselberryPolice (@Casselberry_PD) July 3, 2018

