Police search school for stolen handgun after eighth grader brings it to class

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A Brevard County eighth-grader is facing felony charges after police said he brought a gun onto his Rockledge campus last week, where it was stolen.
Rockledge police and K-9 officers from Patrick Air Force Base searched around Kennedy Middle School during the day and into the night Tuesday.
The .38-caliber weapon was not found.
Police said 16-year-old Bradley Jamal Bell never made any threats, but the teenager was arrested for bringing a weapon onto campus.
Police said that, on another occasion, Bell discharged the now-missing gun outside the school.
