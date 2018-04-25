  • Police search school for stolen handgun after eighth grader brings it to class

    By: Melonie Holt

    ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A Brevard County eighth-grader is facing felony charges after police said he brought a gun onto his Rockledge campus last week, where it was stolen.

    Rockledge police and K-9 officers from Patrick Air Force Base searched around Kennedy Middle School during the day and into the night Tuesday. 

    The .38-caliber weapon was not found. 

    Police said 16-year-old Bradley Jamal Bell never made any threats, but the teenager was arrested for bringing a weapon onto campus. 

    Police said that, on another occasion, Bell discharged the now-missing gun outside the school.

