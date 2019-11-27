Police searching for man who shot someone in arm at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is searching for a man who shot someone in the arm at an apartment complex overnight.
Around 12 a.m., investigators said the shooter attacked a man at the Eagle Summit Apartments on South Rio Grande Avenue.
Police said the victim was shot in his left arm.
The shooter was accompanied by a woman and both fled the scene, according to police.
The victim was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries and transported to a hospital, officers said.
The investigating is ongoing.
