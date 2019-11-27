  • Police searching for man who shot someone in arm at Orlando apartment complex

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is searching for a man who shot someone in the arm at an apartment complex overnight. 

    Around 12 a.m., investigators said the shooter attacked a man at the Eagle Summit Apartments on South Rio Grande Avenue.

    Police said the victim was shot in his left arm. 

    The shooter was accompanied by a woman and both fled the scene, according to police.

    The victim was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries and transported to a hospital, officers said.

    The investigating is ongoing. 

