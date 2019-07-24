Police: Suspect arrested in 2018 slaying of woman found shot on Orlando road

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman has been arrested in connection with a 2018 shooting that killed a 52-year-old woman in Orlando, according to police.
Officers said Nicole Jones, 45, is facing a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm in the death of Robin Roundtree.
Related Headlines
Roundtree was found shot around 5:30 p.m. on Sep. 6, 2018 on West Colonial Drive and was taken to a hospital, where she died, officers said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Robert Mueller testifies before Congress: Live updates, livestream
- Reports: Puerto Rican governor expected to resign as protests continue
- Duo charged with attempted murder after 2 shot at Orange County gas station
- Grant Amato trial: Crime scene investigator says marijuana, guns found in family home
Witnesses told police they heard gunfire and then saw Roundtree driving at high speed on Mercy Drive before turning onto Colonial Drive, resulting in a crash that shut down the roadway for several hours.
Read: 52-year-old woman crashes her car on West Colonial Drive, then officers realize she'd been shot
When officers and paramedics responded to the scene, they realized Roundtree had been shot.
Officers said Jones is in police custody at the Orange County Jail.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}